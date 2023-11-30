Boxing fraternity welcomes new BSA board

The majority of boxing licensees just could not wait to see the back of Boxing SA’s seven-member board, whose three-year term expires next month.
The board, appointed in 2020, has been accused of becoming a law unto themselves and becoming so autocratic that whoever questioned their divide-and-rule tactics had their licences suspended.
Sowetan spoke to some licensees for their reaction to the appointment on Tuesday of the new board, which will be in office from December 12 to December 11 in 2026.
The new board comprises chairman Sfiso Shongwe, Sakhiwo Sodo, Romy Titus, Luxolo September, Nande Mpshe, Princess Nongoma and Marry Sitati.
Multiple award-winning promoter Mbali “Don Queen” Zantsi said: “We were going around in circles and not getting anywhere as the boxing fraternity, and I wondered, why not change the formula.
“We have a board member also acting as the CEO. Who is he accounting to? Do you want to tell me that there are no people in the entire country to do that job. I am excited and can’t wait to actually meet and greet the new board.”
Boxing SA 2023 ring announcer of the year Sipho Mashego said: “We look forward to positive changes in boxing; we have been given a black eye by some of the decisions taken by the outgoing board, as an example, going through compulsory training if you want to be licensed, and that is not in the SA Boxing Act.”
Colleen McAusland, 2018 manager of the year, said: “We are positive about the change and I am happy to see four women because that has never happened before. They have all our support. They are all professional; they don’t know boxing but what they know is business and that is what we need most. I am happy that Sfiso is the chairman; he is a man of integrity.”
Former world boxing champion Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni said: “I am so happy they are gone. I wonder if there is a licensee who was happy about their administration.
“I think Sfiso and September’s experience in broadcasting will do wonders. Think of the combination of them and the director of operations Mandla Nhlanganiso, who knows boxing, and tell me where boxing will go, higher and higher.”
Sports, Arts and Recreation Minister Zizi Kodwa introduced the four women, Titus, Mpshe, Nongoma and Sitati. Previous boards have been dominated by males since 2001, when the government took over the administration of boxing.
Boxing fraternity welcomes new BSA board
‘I am happy to see four women because that has never happened before’
Image: Veli Nhlapo
