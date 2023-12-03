×

South Africa

King Phalo Airport in East London hit by power outage

By TImesLIVE - 04 December 2023 - 05:18
The outage affected flight information display boards. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/lodimup

An ongoing power outage affected operations and flights on Sunday at King Phalo Airport in East London.

Airport manager Nicola Smith said that power had been down since midnight due to a municipal electricity fault.

“While this is a municipal issue that is beyond Acsa's control, our backup power sources are supplying energy to essential services within the airport, and we hope to have our power restored shortly,” said Smith.

Passengers were cautioned that areas affected by the outage included parking systems, information boards, as well as other related operations at the airport. 

“Passengers should allow for the extra time required to check in and arrive at the airport early. We sincerely apologise to our customers for any inconvenience this situation might have caused. We are hard at work to get the situation back to normal,” said Smith.

TimesLIVE

Hefty handbags will not be allowed when flying, Acsa warns passengers

The Airports Company South Africa says hand baggage regulations are being tightened to align with aviation safety and compliance standards.
3 days ago

