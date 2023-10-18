Ngubane vows to steal Kenyan boxer’s thunder

Does fight-starved Chartiy Mukami Mjwiri stand a chance of upsetting the applecart by defeating busy veteran reigning SA middleweight champ Mapule “Thunder” Ngubane over 10 rounds for the vacant WBA Pan African middleweight belt on Sunday? The answer is a definite no.
That is because everything is against the Kenyan. She has not fought competitively since 2013 when she defeated debutant Loyise Nabwaya. That was Mjwiri’s fifth win in her ninth-fight career.
Mjwiri has also not gone for 10 rounds and the quality opponents she has met are way below Ngubane’s level.
But boxing being the unpredictable sport it is, fans are encouraged to come in big numbers to the Ridge Casino in Emalahleni in Mpumalanga. Mjwiri warned: “I am coming to teach her some new things.”
But Ngubane has just successfully retained the SA middleweight title against Rushda Mallick, who she defeated on points after 10 rounds last year for the the vacant national belt.
She said: “The only thing she [Mjwiri] will take home with her is what she brought, and that is her luggage, and also the dollars that the promoter will pay her. Other than that the title remains here. I am pleading with the corporate world for sponsorship.”
This bout will headline the inaugural tourney by promoter Arnold “Squire” Nododile who promotes under Infinity International Promoter.
Ngubane, who is trained by Sihle Mathenjwa, has chalked up 15 wins in 22 boxing matches.
She has already fought nine 10-round fights against the likes of former IBF welterweight champ Noni Tenge, losing both their two fights, Esther Matshiya six times, losing twice and with one draw since 2010.
The upcoming bout will form part of the Women Only card, the fifth edition of BSA’s Rise of Women programme, which features women only in all sectors including ring officiating.
Nododile said the energy that all fighters are bringing promises combustible action. He said even Manaka Ranaka, the Generations: The Legacy star, who will take on socialite and reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu in their celebrity bout over three rounds, has added fuel to the fire by promising to stop Wabantu dead in her tracks.
The launch of this tournament took place at The Pear Bears Palace on Monday.
“I am happy with all the sponsors who came on board,” said Nododile. “Our host is one of the main sponsors of the event.”
BSA provincial manager in Mpumalanga, Oupa Lubisi, emphasised the importance of BSA’s initiative because his province has a shortage of female boxers.
“I hope this tournament will encourage more women to take up the sport of boxing as their careers,” said the former SA junior featherweight champ from Middelburg.
Ngubane vows to steal Kenyan boxer’s thunder
Celebrity bout also forms part of Women Only card
Image: SUPPLIED
