Boxer, promoter face off over purse money

Former three-weight IBO champion Gideon Buthelezi has approached Boxing SA for help to get 10% of his purse money he signed for with promoter Elias Tshabalala of Fantastic 2 Promotion.
Buthelezi was to face Tanzanian Sunday Kiwale at Emerald Casino in Vanderbijlpark on August 12, but Tshabalala's tournament did not happen, prompting Buthelezi to demand 10% of his initial purse money.
But only boxers who were to feature in the main and main supporting bouts of a cancelled tournament are eligible to claim 10% of their purse monies, which is deposited by a promoter to BSA when they apply to stage a tournament.
"Smangele Hadebe and Donjuan van Heerden were to feature in both the main and supporting bouts and those are the two boxers I can pay 10% of their purses," Tshabalala said yesterday.
"There is no money that I will pay Gideon. I was called by Mncedisi Ngqumba [BSA administrator] about Gideon's demand. Gideon did not phone me. He is lying and he forgets that we did him a favour by including him in our tournament because it was already full."
Regarding the postponement of his tournament, he said: "Smash and Donjuan got sick and they were advised by the doctor not to fight. So I arranged a date for September 30 in QwaQwa in the Free State.
"Two weeks before that date, an agent [Edgar Mandoza] who was giving us Mexican boxers demanded that we pay him $2,000 (R38,700) upfront. We refused and said he will get his money if the two boxers arrive in SA. He pulled them out; we reported the matter with the WBC because the boxers were to fight for that organisation's titles."
BSA acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole said: "I will inquire more from Mncedisi about Gideon's complaint and thereafter I will communicate with the promoter."
Tshabalala said his tournament is going ahead. "I'm just waiting to finalise a new date and all boxers who were supposed to participate on the 30th of September will still feature on the new date, including Gideon," he said.
Buthelezi and Tshabalala used to be a force when the latter was still a trainer. They parted ways in 2018 after Buthelezi's successful defence of his IBO junior bantamweight belt in East London.
Boxer, promoter face off over purse money
Buthelezi wants 10% for cancelled fight
Image: Alan Eason
Former three-weight IBO champion Gideon Buthelezi has approached Boxing SA for help to get 10% of his purse money he signed for with promoter Elias Tshabalala of Fantastic 2 Promotion.
Buthelezi was to face Tanzanian Sunday Kiwale at Emerald Casino in Vanderbijlpark on August 12, but Tshabalala's tournament did not happen, prompting Buthelezi to demand 10% of his initial purse money.
But only boxers who were to feature in the main and main supporting bouts of a cancelled tournament are eligible to claim 10% of their purse monies, which is deposited by a promoter to BSA when they apply to stage a tournament.
"Smangele Hadebe and Donjuan van Heerden were to feature in both the main and supporting bouts and those are the two boxers I can pay 10% of their purses," Tshabalala said yesterday.
"There is no money that I will pay Gideon. I was called by Mncedisi Ngqumba [BSA administrator] about Gideon's demand. Gideon did not phone me. He is lying and he forgets that we did him a favour by including him in our tournament because it was already full."
Regarding the postponement of his tournament, he said: "Smash and Donjuan got sick and they were advised by the doctor not to fight. So I arranged a date for September 30 in QwaQwa in the Free State.
"Two weeks before that date, an agent [Edgar Mandoza] who was giving us Mexican boxers demanded that we pay him $2,000 (R38,700) upfront. We refused and said he will get his money if the two boxers arrive in SA. He pulled them out; we reported the matter with the WBC because the boxers were to fight for that organisation's titles."
BSA acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole said: "I will inquire more from Mncedisi about Gideon's complaint and thereafter I will communicate with the promoter."
Tshabalala said his tournament is going ahead. "I'm just waiting to finalise a new date and all boxers who were supposed to participate on the 30th of September will still feature on the new date, including Gideon," he said.
Buthelezi and Tshabalala used to be a force when the latter was still a trainer. They parted ways in 2018 after Buthelezi's successful defence of his IBO junior bantamweight belt in East London.
Newly crowned champ Studdard says his father was ‘with me in spirit’
Bullets rob boxing fraternity of bantamweight champ Malindi
Malindi’s death hit me hard – Pailman
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos