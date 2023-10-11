×

Boxing

Boxer, promoter face off over purse money

Buthelezi wants 10% for cancelled fight

11 October 2023 - 07:36
Gideon Buthelezi waits for Dave Apolinario's next move during the Vacant IBO Flyweight World Title bout held at the ICC.
Image: Alan Eason

Former three-weight IBO champion Gideon Buthelezi has approached Boxing SA for help to get 10% of his purse money he signed for with promoter Elias Tshabalala of Fantastic 2 Promotion.

Buthelezi was to face Tanzanian Sunday Kiwale at Emerald Casino in Vanderbijlpark on August 12, but Tshabalala's tournament did not happen, prompting Buthelezi to demand 10% of his initial purse money.

But only boxers who were to feature in the main and main supporting bouts of a cancelled tournament are eligible to claim 10% of their purse monies, which is deposited by a promoter to BSA when they apply to stage a tournament.

"Smangele Hadebe and Donjuan van Heerden were to feature in both the main and supporting bouts and those are the two boxers I can pay 10% of their purses," Tshabalala said yesterday.

 "There is no money that I will pay Gideon. I was called by Mncedisi Ngqumba [BSA administrator] about Gideon's demand. Gideon did not phone me. He is lying and he forgets that we did him a favour by including him in our tournament because it was already full."

Regarding the postponement of his tournament, he said: "Smash and Donjuan got sick and they were advised by the doctor not to fight. So I arranged a date for September 30 in QwaQwa in the Free State.

"Two weeks before that date, an agent [Edgar Mandoza] who was giving us Mexican boxers demanded that we pay him $2,000 (R38,700) upfront. We refused and said he will get his money if the two boxers arrive in SA. He pulled them out; we reported the matter with the WBC because the boxers were to fight for that organisation's titles."

BSA acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole said: "I will inquire more from Mncedisi about Gideon's complaint and thereafter I will communicate with the promoter."

Tshabalala said his tournament is going ahead. "I'm just waiting to finalise a new date and all boxers who were supposed to participate on the 30th of September will still feature on the new date, including Gideon," he said.

Buthelezi and Tshabalala used to be a force when the latter was still a trainer. They parted ways in 2018 after Buthelezi's successful defence of his IBO junior bantamweight belt in East London.

