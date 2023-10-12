Action abounds for fight fans this month

Action is galore this month with no less than five boxing tournaments taking place in five provinces.
What is even more exciting is that most of these tournaments are focusing on the development side of the sport.
This commendable act by promoters Jackie Brice, Nomfundo Malinga, Joyce Kungwane, Arnold Nododile and Lebo Mahoko will provide unknown fighters with the opportunity to gauge their capabilities.
It all begins on Friday night at Parow Civic Centre in Cape Town where Wasim Chellan will take on Dennis “The Menace” Mwale for the WBF Africa welterweight belt.
Mwale is the SA-based Malawian who came to the country in 2016 looking for a job as a gardener. He then informed his employer Frikkie van Biljon about his passion, and Van Biljon told him to go for it and Mwale has now won nine of his 14 fights since making his debut in 2017.
In the main supporting bout, Thembani Mbangatha and Bulelani Nqondeka will do battle for the vacant Western Cape junior lightweight belt. These bouts and others will be organised by Jacki Brice Promotions.
Eight days later, Malinga will stage her second tournament at Vida Loca Lounge in Ladysmith where Sanele Maduna will take on Lopez Maluleka over six rounds in the junior featherweight fight. Malinga promotes under Sugar Boy Promotion. There will be five more bouts.
On the same day but at Booysens Gym in Gauteng, Hedda “The Shredder” Wolmarans will headline the TLB Promotions card with an eight-rounder against Tanzanian Happy Daudi in the welterweight division.
Prospect Almighty Moyo will also be in action against Sheldon Schultz over six rounds in the welterweight division. Fan favourite Sameer Mulla and Sonwabo Marenene will battle it out over six rounds in the junior featherweight division. Kungwane's TLB promotion will be in charge.
On the 22nd, Infinity Boxing Promoter of Nododile will stage its maiden tourney at the Ridge Hotel in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga.
That tournament will be the fifth leg of Boxing SA's Rise of Women in Boxing programme that was recently launched.
A 10-rounder for the vacant WBA Pan African female middleweight belt between current SA champ Mapule “Thunder” Ngubane and Charity Mukami Mujwiri from Kenya will headline this tournament.
Recently crowned North West bantamweight champ Sazisiwe Simon will be in action against Pamela Matunga of Zimbabwe in a non-title bout over six rounds. There will be four more bouts.
Five days later, Sihle Jelwane and Enathi Stelle will headline the Dream Team event at Pacofs in Bloemfontein for the vacant WBF junior bantamweight belt over 10 rounds.
Former SA junior lightweight champion Sibusiso Zingange could rue his choice of opponent for his debut in the junior welterweight class against hardened competitor Gift Bholo over 10 rounds.
Mahoko said action will begin at 6pm.
Action abounds for fight fans this month
Most tourneys will focus on development side of the sport
Image: SUPPLIED
