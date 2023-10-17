Wellem to take on Michell as he looks to improve his international ratings

Following success in Tanzania where he chalked up a lopsided points win after 12 rounds against Twaha Kassim for the WBF Intercontinental super middleweight belt, Asemahle Wellem is embarking on a journey towards earning more recognition in the international front.
Already rated 42nd in the world by Boxrec.com, the prospect from Chintsa in the Eastern Cape, will take on Fedor Michell over eight rounds in Germany on November 25.
Wellem’s manager, Siyanda Zingelwa, says they accepted the fight against the German who is undefeated after nine fights because the intention is to improve on Wellem’s ratings internationally.
This then means that victory is a must for Wellem in the super-middleweight division where Thulani “Sugar Boy” Malinga and Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela proudly raised the continent’s flag by winning the most-sought-after green and gold WBC belt.
Trainer Elias Tshabalala was the common denominator in those big wins. He assisted renowned trainer Nick “Mthakathi” Durandt when the 42-year-old Malinga ended the reign of Nigel Benn with points decision to become the first South African boxer to win a WBC belt.
Tshabalala later on went solo as trainer and he guided Thobela to a stoppage win in the dying minutes of the 12th round against then champ Glen Catley in Brakpan in 2000.
The super-middleweight division has had other credible champions such as Mpush Makambi, Andre Thysse, William Gare and Thomas Oosthuizen.
Makambi held the IBO belt while Thysse won the Commonwealth title. Gare ruled as WBF champion while Oosthuizen remained undefeated as the IBO king until he moved up in the weight division.
Since Oosthuizen, the division has not had a credible national champions for a very long time. Cowin Ray won it when it was vacant and he lost it in his first defence to Wellem.
Wellem has shown signs of a bright future by adding the WBF belt in his collection. He won the national belt in his fourth professional match last year and went on to register two more wins before taking on Kassim.
Zingelwa described Fedor as a good boxer who poses no real danger to Wellem.
Wellem is trained in Johannesburg by Phumzile Matyhila – the former SA bantamweight champion.
BSA’s sanctioning committee has given Wellem the clearance to fight abroad after the regulatory body’s medical committee was satisfied with his medical report.
Wellem to take on Michell as he looks to improve his international ratings
The two will meet over eight-round fight
Image: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu
