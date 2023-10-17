Former University of Johannesburg board chairperson Roy Marcus has been implicated in a R14m fraud case.
Marcus handed himself over to the Hawks in Johannesburg on Friday. Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said Marcus and two accomplices allegedly colluded and submitted invoices to the university for services not rendered.
“However, the money was approved and paid by one of the accomplices – vice -chancellor of finance Andries van Schoor and Adreas Spilhaus, a director at Clarify Investment Corporation – without proper procurement procedures being followed to appoint the three companies involved...”said Mogale.
“Marcus, subsequent to his arrest, appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in [the] Palm Ridge magi trate’s court and the matter has been postponed to December 4 for docket disclosure. Marcus was released on awarning and will be joined by Van Schoor and Spilhaus [who were arrested on August 30],” said Mogale.
“They have since appeared in court and then released on R10,000 bail each. Marcus was the director of the companies thatwere awarded tenders without following due processes...”
Court releases Roy Marcus on a warning
Ex-UJ board chair fingered in fraud
Image: SUPPLIED
Former University of Johannesburg board chairperson Roy Marcus has been implicated in a R14m fraud case.
Marcus handed himself over to the Hawks in Johannesburg on Friday. Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said Marcus and two accomplices allegedly colluded and submitted invoices to the university for services not rendered.
“However, the money was approved and paid by one of the accomplices – vice -chancellor of finance Andries van Schoor and Adreas Spilhaus, a director at Clarify Investment Corporation – without proper procurement procedures being followed to appoint the three companies involved...”said Mogale.
“Marcus, subsequent to his arrest, appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in [the] Palm Ridge magi trate’s court and the matter has been postponed to December 4 for docket disclosure. Marcus was released on awarning and will be joined by Van Schoor and Spilhaus [who were arrested on August 30],” said Mogale.
“They have since appeared in court and then released on R10,000 bail each. Marcus was the director of the companies thatwere awarded tenders without following due processes...”
Nineteen UJ students among 77 injured in collision of two buses
eThekwini suspends officials for fraud linked to housing projects
SIU finds fraud and corruption at lotteries commission valued at R344m
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos