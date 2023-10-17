×

South Africa

Court releases Roy Marcus on a warning

Ex-UJ board chair fingered in fraud

17 October 2023 - 07:28
Koena Mashale Journalist
Former University of Johannesburg board chairperson Prof Roy Marcus
Image: SUPPLIED

Former University of Johannesburg board chairperson Roy Marcus has been implicated in a R14m fraud case.

Marcus handed himself over to the Hawks in Johannesburg on Friday. Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said Marcus and two accomplices allegedly colluded and submitted invoices to the university for services not rendered.

“However, the money was approved and paid by one of the accomplices – vice -chancellor of finance Andries van Schoor and Adreas Spilhaus, a director at Clarify Investment Corporation – without proper procurement procedures being followed to appoint the three companies involved...”said Mogale.

“Marcus, subsequent to his arrest, appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in [the] Palm Ridge magi trate’s court and the matter has been postponed to December 4 for docket disclosure. Marcus was released on awarning and will be joined by Van Schoor and Spilhaus [who were arrested on August 30],” said Mogale.

“They have since appeared in court and then released on R10,000 bail each. Marcus was the director of the companies thatwere awarded tenders without following due processes...” 

