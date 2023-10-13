Studdard’s title win reversed after judges’ blunder

Akani Sambo is the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental bantamweight champion, announced president Howard Goldberg yesterday.
He said two new judges Linda Ncakeni and Duduzile Dlamini made a mistake by scoring the 12-rounder on colours in the boxers corners instead of scoring it by names of the two fighters as it appeared on their individual scoresheets.
Joshua Studdard had been announced as the winner by a split points decision because one judge, Tony Nyangiwe, scored it in favour of Sambo.
Goldberg, who supervised that boxing match, said: “Linda and Duduzile came running to me after it had been announced that Joshua was the winner; they said they scored the fight in favour of Akani and when I checked I realised that they scored it according to the colours.
“I had to do what is right by reversing the decision; I had to protect the integrity of the WBF. I hope Studdard will do the honourable thing and return the belt so that it is given to the rightful owner, and that is Sambo.”
He said the confusion was caused by television crew, who told boxers to switch corners when they got inside the ring.
“As a result, a round scored 10-9 for Akani went to Studdard,” he said. The reversal of the scoring means that Sambo won by a unanimous decision.
It is understood that Ncakeni has been around for over a year, while Dlamini has not even completed six months. Lately international sanctioning bodies employ the services of inexperienced ring officials when back in the day ring officials were recommended to sanctioning bodies by BSA.
When contacted for comment, Studdard said: “BSA is investigating the matter, and I was told it will be completed no later than October 30.”
He vehemently denied swapping corners. “I was taken to my corner by the floor supervisor. Sipho Mashego [ring announcer] announced at the beginning of the fight that Studdard was in the blue corner and Akani in red corner,” he said.
"This is not amateurs, where fights are judged by colours; these judges could not be blind or deaf not to hear Mashego. But if they were blind or deaf then they were not fit to judge the fight.”
