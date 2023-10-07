Lerato "Lights Out" Dlamini struggled against dangerous and highly rated former two-division world boxing champion Tomoki Kameda but the gutsy South African eventually emerged victorious on points after 12 tough rounds in Japan today.
Ushered to war by successful manager Colin "NomakanjanI" Nathan and top trainer Bernie Pailman, the former WBC silver featherweight champion from the Free State won the IBF elimination bout by a split points decision.
The scores read 116-112, twice in favor of the Johannesburg-based fighter and 115-113 against him. It was a tough fight but all went according to Pailman's prediction early in the week that Dlamini's work ethics and superb fitness stood him in good stead against the Japanese who suffered his fourth defeat against 40 wins with 22 knockouts.
Dlamini went down in round 10 but it was ruled as a slip and was verified by a video replay afterward. Tomoki pushed hard towards the end but it was too little too late because Dlamini has established a points lead.
Victory puts Dlamini in the perfect position to fight for the IBF belt which is held by Luis Lopez Vargas from Mexico.
DLAMINI VICTORIOUS AS HE TAKES ON JAPAN'S KAMEDA
Image: Lefty Shivambu
