Actress, musician, television presenter and socialite Khanyi Mbau will exchange leather with media personality, socialite, dancer and influencer Zodwa Rebecca Libram who is popular known as Zodwa Wabantu at the Ridge Hotel in Mpumalanga on October 22.
This exhibition boxing bout has been confirmed by promoter Arnold “Squire” Nododile whose Infinity International Boxing will stage its maiden boxing tourney on that day.
"This will be the first ever female celebrity exhibition boxing match-up in the African Continent since such fights have become part and parcels of the evolution of boxing around the globe,” said Nododile who acquired a promoter's licence with BSA three months ago.
Exhibition matches here began with hip-hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest who was involved in three such bouts. He won two and lost one to singer and actor Anga "Naakmusiq" Makubalo at Celeb City in Sun City in the North West last year.
It was an action-packed five-round ring battle.
Expectations are that the ladies bout could even be the biggest such bout to date. It is publicly known that the two ladies have always had a strange relationship, especially after it came out that they had once shared a man (Mandla Mthembu) who was married to Mbau.
They allegedly have children by the same man. "I expect a big attendance due to the massive following they have," said Nododile.
In the professional boxing space there will be two-titles on the take. Current SA junior featherweight champion Matshidiso Mokatsane against Monalisa Takane will meet for the second time since their fight last year was declared a draw and Mokatsane retained her national belt by virtue of being the champion.
"We have partnered with Sanabo to host three female amateur bouts between Mpumalanga and Limpopo as curtain raisers," said Nododile whose Mailbox Media is advanced stages of finalizing a broadcast partnership with BET Africa.
Khanyi Mbau and Zodwa Wabantu to fight in celebrity boxing match
