Dlamini ready for Japan’s Kameda, says trainer

Top boxing trainer Bernie Pailman says Lerato Dlamini’s work ethic and discipline stand him in good stead against vastly experienced Tomoki Kameda.
Dlamini will face the former WBO and WBA bantamweight and WBC junior featherweight champion in Japan on Saturday.
Kameda who is rated No 9 by the WBO has won 49 times (22 knockouts) and lost three fights while Johannesburg-based Dlamini has 19 wins and two losses.
“Lerato is always 110 percent fit,” said Pailman from Japan. “Remember he is a personal trainer so fitness is his language.
“That is why I say if fitness alone is anything to go by, then Lerato will emerge victorious. This boy is dedicated to his sport and he works. We’ve had a bit of training here since we arrived on Friday because hard work was completed back at home.”
Dlamini is actually trained by Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan who could not leave in time with the pair due to family commitments.
Nathan manned the corner of Pailman’s boxer Siyamthanda Wophela who made a successful pro debut in promoter Euphy Studdard’s maiden tournament in Pretoria on Sunday.
Nathan will only join the pair tomorrow. The two trainers were together in Liverpool where Dlamini lost to Jazza Dickens for the IBO featherweight title last year.
