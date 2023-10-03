×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Chauke bags championship belt for good

Points defeat of challenger Nxoshe secures fifth defence

03 October 2023 - 08:18
Thembelani Nxoshe, promoter Ayanda Matiti and champ Jackson Chauke
Thembelani Nxoshe, promoter Ayanda Matiti and champ Jackson Chauke
Image: Supplied

Bongani Magasela

Jackson M3 Chauke is living proof that patience is a virtue. He failed in his first attempt to win the SA flyweight boxing title in 2013. But he fought his way back into contention and when the opportunity came again, he grabbed it with both hands in 2019.

He was 33-years old at the time. Chauke says he made a commitment after winning the national crown that he will defend it five times, which is required for any champion to claim ownership of BSAs championship belt.

At 38, Chauke achieved that rare feat on Sunday. He defeated equally competent mandatory challenger Thembelani Nxoshe on points in what was the champions fifth successful defence.

My dream has come true and I am proud to have defended the title five times, said  the man from Tembisa who got up from the canvas in the first round to eventually take control of the proceedings.

I had to dig deeper after that knockdown although he hit me behind the ear. I had to do what a champion does to protect his throne. But I give respect to Nxoshe for his performance. It was not an easy fight.

Chauke was ushered to war by Edson Kazembe and Tshepo Lefele because head trainer Damien Durandt is in Germany with Ilunga Makabu. The former WBC cruiserweight champ will be in action against Noel Mikaelian on Saturday at Casino Miami Jai Alai, Miami, US.

Said Durandt: “I am extremely proud of him (Chauke) accomplishing five defences. We don’t see this from SA champions anymore; I believe he’s carried the integrity of the SA belt with pride.

“I believe BSA needs to invite him to its offices and hand him the belt in person and I hope to receive the mini SA belt for achieving this milestone with Jackson.”

Chauke has won 23 of his 26 fights and has recorded two losses and a draw.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze
SIU sells Hamilton Ndlovu's House For R7.1 Million