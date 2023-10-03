Bongani Magasela
Jackson “M3” Chauke is living proof that patience is a virtue. He failed in his first attempt to win the SA flyweight boxing title in 2013. But he fought his way back into contention and when the opportunity came again, he grabbed it with both hands in 2019.
He was 33-years old at the time. Chauke says he made a commitment after winning the national crown that he will defend it five times, which is required for any champion to claim ownership of BSA’s championship belt.
At 38, Chauke achieved that rare feat on Sunday. He defeated equally competent mandatory challenger Thembelani Nxoshe on points in what was the champion’s fifth successful defence.
“My dream has come true and I am proud to have defended the title five times,” said the man from Tembisa who got up from the canvas in the first round to eventually take control of the proceedings.
“I had to dig deeper after that knockdown although he hit me behind the ear. I had to do what a champion does to protect his throne. But I give respect to Nxoshe for his performance. It was not an easy fight.”
Chauke was ushered to war by Edson Kazembe and Tshepo Lefele because head trainer Damien Durandt is in Germany with Ilunga Makabu. The former WBC cruiserweight champ will be in action against Noel Mikaelian on Saturday at Casino Miami Jai Alai, Miami, US.
Said Durandt: “I am extremely proud of him (Chauke) accomplishing five defences. We don’t see this from SA champions anymore; I believe he’s carried the integrity of the SA belt with pride.
“I believe BSA needs to invite him to its offices and hand him the belt in person and I hope to receive the mini SA belt for achieving this milestone with Jackson.”
Chauke has won 23 of his 26 fights and has recorded two losses and a draw.
Chauke bags championship belt for good
Points defeat of challenger Nxoshe secures fifth defence
Image: Supplied
