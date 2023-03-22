Fight fans must arrive at East London’s Orient Theatre early for the best seat on Saturday to avoid being turned back because promoter Ayanda Matiti expects a sold-out crowd for his international tournament, which he has vowed will be the tournament of the year.
Matiti, who prefers to focus on staging boxing tournaments than being bogged down in petty politics, has prepared the type of a line-up that has the potential to have the hall bursting at the seams.
He said the entry fee was R100 for adults and R50 for children, with ring side seats going for R300. But fans who will not make it to the hall that is situated next to the beach can follow the action on SuperSport – the pay channel – which will broadcast all bouts live from 7pm.
“This will be the international tournament of the year 2023,” Matiti said yesterday.
Landi “Man Down” Ngxeke will face Filipino Michael Mendoza for the vacant IBO intercontinental junior bantamweight title in the main feature.
Ngxeke last fought in October when he was knocked out in round two by Mendoza’s homie Jayr Raquinel for the WBO Intercontinental belt.
“He is ready and we expect him to relaunch his international career,” said Matiti, who has added two South African champions, Lusanda Komanisi and Mpumelelo Tshabalala, on the bill.
Promoter expects a sold-out crowd
Matiti promises boxing supporters a humdinger tourney
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA
Provincial titles renew vigour in SA boxing
Komanisi’s lightweight belt will be on the line against hard-hitting Khaya Busakwe, while Tshabalala’s reign as the junior flyweight champ faces a challenge from Athenkosi Thongwana.
“Anything can happen between Komanisi and Busakwe because they both carry a big punch,” said Matiti, who does not see Thongwana ending the beating of Eastern Cape fighters by Tshabalala from Johannesburg.
“We don’t see that happening. We are confident in Tshabalala retaining his title,” said the promoter about the champion, who is under the guidance of brothers and trainers Peter and Patrick Malinga from Ekurhuleni.
Fierce competition is expected between two former SA champions – Asanda Ginqgi and Sibusiso Zingange – who will battle it out for Zingange’s No1 spot in the junior lightweight rankings.
These fighters do not rely just on power and aggression but on their minds and well-calculated game plan.
Zingange has not fought since being dethroned by Stimela in May, while Gingqi will also be making his comeback – the debut at junior lightweights – since losing the national featherweight belt to Jeff Magagane in September.
Two non-title bouts against promising fighters will open the show. “Basically this is the package we have prepared for fight fans,” said Matiti.
