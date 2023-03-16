Kaptein’s last fight was in December when he stopped Koopman’s stablemate Phikelelani Khumalo in three rounds, while Koopman has not fought since March 26 last year when he retained his IBF Continental Africa belt with a fifth-round stoppage of Jamie Webb.
Bopape described Koopman as a busy boxer who wastes no time once he gets inside the ring. “He does what he is in there to do and get the job done," said Bopape. “Kaptein is my slight favourite based on his power.”
Punching power comes from the base of the body upward. Some fighters who are blessed with power are unable to utilise it accordingly because they have not been taught right.
Many fighters think that weight training would be an advantage for their punching power but the truth is that weight training helps out in building strong muscles; however, it does not enhance punching capacity.
'He's got power'
Kaptein can do it with one punch, says Bopape
It was like pulling teeth for John “Section 29” Bopape to predict the outcome of the upcoming tantalising shoot-out between South African super middleweight boxing champ Gervontaigh Koopman and Jackson Kaptein.
Not only does Bopape love the two fighters, who will meet at Emperors Palace on Saturday evening, but the reigning national middleweight champion is also a true compatriot who, if he had his way, South Africans would not fight each other.
“Eish,” he said when asked who he thought would be victorious on Saturday evening. “This is tough; I like both of them and I would not want to hurt their feelings through my opinion. It’s a 50-50 chance.”
When pressed to make a decision, Bopape, who is preparing for the defence of his title against Ayanda Mthembu in Ladysmith on March 26, said: “Koopman must not underestimate Jackson because that could be his downfall.”
Kaptein is a novice of eight matches who will also be involved in his first 12-rounder but he is equally capable of becoming the new champion just like when Koopman won the title in his eighth fight in 2021 from Simon Dladla.
“I have been sparring with Jackson since we are both preparing for fights. We did not go full on with power during our sessions but we did test each other. He’s got power and he can take a good punch. Jackson is the type who can win this title with one punch,” said Bopape.
