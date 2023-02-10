×

BSA mum over Malinga’s license suspension

Sugarboy pleads with board to explain what prompted their action

10 February 2023 - 10:13

What crime did Nomfundo Malinga commit to leave Boxing SA (BSA) with no option but to suspend her promoter’s license last weekend? retired former world champion Thulani “Sugarboy” Malinga asked  yesterday.

His last-born daughter was to stage her first professional tournament in Ladysmith where her Sugarboy Malinga Promotion was going to honour her father for his achievements,  which includes winning the WBC super-middleweight title in 1996...

