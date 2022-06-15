Zingange hopes BSA will give him a shot at regaining title

Boxer needs operation for dislocated shoulder

The drama-filled circumstantial end of Sibusiso Zingange’s reign as the SA junior lightweight boxing champion was more excruciating than the actual pain he endured when his shoulder dislocated in the ninth round during his defence to Lunga Stimela in Sandton last month.



Zingange suffered so much pain that he was unable to continue with the fight he seemed to be winning. He did not come out of his corner going into the 10th round and Stimela from Cape Town was crowned the new champion, winning the title by a technical knockout...