Kevin ‘Two Guns’ Lerena on his journey to the heavyweight ranks: ‘I want to be explosive’

The nation's boxing lovers have been urged to rally behind Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena as he continues his journey to the heavyweight ranks.

Lerena is an accomplished former highly rated IBO cruiserweight undefeated champion and chalked up six successful defences of his crown. The former horse racing jockey, who had no amateur background in boxing but won the WBF Africa and WBA Pan African belts, will make his debut in the heavyweight division against Romanian Bogdan Dinu for the WBA Intercontinental title at Emperors Palace on February 26. The eagerly awaited fight will be staged by Golden Gloves.

“I want to do it for SA. I want to shock the world and, mark my word, I will become a well-known heavyweight in the boxing world,” said the left-handed fighter, whose skills are polished by ex-heavyweight fighter Peter Smith.

Lerena said SA heavyweight boxers do not get recognition and this is despite the fact that world champions Gerrie Coetzee (WBA) and Corrie Sanders WBO) came from this part of the globe. Coetzee beat highly rated American Michael Dokes to win the title while Sanders defeated Wladimir Klitschko.

Coetzee’s 10th round knockout victory was KO Magazine’s Upset of the Year in 1983, while Sander’s knockout win against Klitschko was considered one of the biggest upsets in heavyweight boxing history. The Ring magazine, which is regarded as the Bible of boxing, named it the Upset of the Year in 2004.

Lerena is rated No 29 in the world in the heavyweight division without lacing his boxing gloves in that weight class. The boxer said he wants to make a statement in the division.

"I want to be explosive," he said.