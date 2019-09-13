Maiden tourney to honour trainer Eric Baloyi

Malamulele's Boxing Gym has been confirmed as the venue for Tsatsa Media Promotion's maiden tournament on October 4. This is the home of SA's only six world titles, three-weight division holder Cassius "Hitman" Baloyi

The gym is owned by respected veteran amateur boxing trainer Eric Baloyi - the man who honed the skills of many amateurs, including his son Cassius, who went on to become global stars.

President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged 76-year-old Baloyi with the Order of Ikhamanga (silver) in Pretoria in May.

The department of sports, arts & culture handed over the gym to Baloyi in 2009.

New boxing promoter Trenomen Chabani said he would also honour Baloyi on October 4.