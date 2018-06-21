Unconvincing France narrowly beat Peru to book last-16 place

France beat Peru 1-0 with a goal from Kylian Mbappe on Thursday to book their place in the last 16 of the World Cup and crush the South Americans' hopes of progressing in their first appearance at the tournament for 36 years.

Mbappe's 34th minute goal took him past David Trezeguet's record (20) as France's youngest scorer in the competition, at 19 years of age, and took them to two wins from two games in Group C.

When Olivier Giroud's shot took a deflection off a defender and looped over goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, the teenager was on hand to tap in a simple chance.