Young guns eager to showcase their skills

Promoter Ayanda Matiti's boxing tournament - dubbed "Flyweight Fury" - on Sunday to mark the 42nd anniversary of the 1976 students uprisings comprises the young brigade.

"We have a line-up of young fighters, some of whom are still at school. We have prepared eight bouts, mostly grudge fights, and surely religious boxing followers will converge at Orient Theatre for this special day," said Matiti.

Matiti, who trades under the banner of Xaba Promotions and Events, will stage the tournament in conjunction with Buffalo City Metro and SuperSport. The man who was voted Boxing SA 2017 Promoter of the Year said his tournament will begin at 2pm.