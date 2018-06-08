'Sex, drug and abuse' teachers still in class

Another teacher was accused of calling black pupils "stupid idiots'' and saying "Indians only eat curry".

Two teachers were also allegedly caught by pupils performing sexual acts on each other. These are some of the many cases reported, including assaults and abuse of pupils.

The latest allegations come after a number of scandals have rocked the school. A trial against a former assistant water polo coach accused of sexually preying on pupils resumes in court next month.

Now, 31 parents have come together in an effort to force the department to act against the teachers, some of whom are accused of hitting pupils with rackets and brooms, and being racially abusive.

Some parents allege their children were physically and sexually abused during school tours. They blamed this on the school ritual where Grade 8s were abused by matriculants.