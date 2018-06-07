Lerena offered spot in money-spinning boxing series

The offer for Lerena to take part came after his calculated performance in retaining his belt on points against Ukrainian Roman Golovashchenko in Azerbaijan last weekend.

"I have to make a valid choice and decision in the meeting that we will have with promoter Rodney Berman next week because I don't want us just to make the numbers," said Smith yesterday.

"If I have doubts of Kevin winning the series I will withdraw him and then get him involved when the time is right. Money can be extremely good but it is about winning the series."

Smith, a former heavyweight contender, added: "I was very much impressed by Kevin's performance last weekend. The competition for Kevin has risen dramatically and I think he showed top contenders that new blood is coming up. Kevin is making a global impact and has opened doors not only for himself but the sport in general."