Roadshow to educate boxers about doping

The recent spate of boxers failing doping tests has prompted Boxing SA to go on a national roadshow to conduct clinics with its licensees, chief operations officer Cindy Nkomo has confirmed.

BSA and the SA Institute for Drug Free Sport (Saids) have partnered on a drive where the custodians of boxing and the highest office in drug testing will be educating licensees on Saids' role in anti-doping and what boxers need to know.

"BSA decided to have workshops because although the information is available on our website, we realised that not everyone has access to the internet, and therefore we would want to assist our licensees in getting this crucial information the best way we can to give it to them," said Nkomo yesterday.

"Although Saids does testing on boxers, we felt the need to also invite managers and trainers as they are the two closest people working with the boxers. Trainers and managers must ensure that they attend and we also bank on them in making sure that their charges attend this very important clinic."