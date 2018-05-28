BSA warns E Cape structure

Boxing SA does not recognise the newly elected executive of the Eastern Cape Boxing Promoters Association, chairman Peter Ngatane has asserted.

"We do not recognise the structure that did no go via the right procedures," said Ngatane.

"That process must be properly done and regulations must also be followed for any structure to get recognition.

We will go down there in East London to sort this out because BSA cannot allow a situation where there are two structures in one province.

"There is a structure in place which was elected and the procedure is that if promoters have issues with it, then they must go via the annual general meeting [AGM] and vote people out."

It was alleged some promoters - who had adopted a motion of no confidence in the existing executive - held an AGM in Port Elizabeth recently and promoter Tando Zonke was appointed as new chairman.

Zonke said 20 of the 27 registered promoters attended.

"The meeting also adopted resolutions to be actioned by the newly elected executive committee of Andile Bakubaku (deputy chairman), Bongani Zulu (secretary), Mlungisi Siyo (deputy secretary) and Sibongile Nkebe (treasurer)," said Zonke in a statement.

He said additional members nominated were Chris Pondo, Koko Godlo, Luthando Nqanqali, Monica Goci and Mbulelo Mfama.

The executive, which was elected in June 2016 in front of the board of BSA, is Ayanda Matiti (chairman), Bakubaku (deputy), Max Mabhuti (secretary), Thembalethu Ntuthu (deputy) and Zonke (treasurer).

Additional members are Xolani Jamani, Sbongile Matiti, Mfama, Ntsikayezwe Sigcawu and Phindile Mbele.

After Mabhuti resigned in June, Phathekile Sinyabi replaced him.

That structure had a one-year term but promoters allegedly met to discuss amending the constitution to two years, which means their terms will end next month.