Moves to block return of Bongani Maseko as CEO

Former Airports Company SA (Acsa) group legal counsel Bonginkosi Mfusi is seeking a court order against Transport Minister Blade Nzimande to prevent the reappointment of the state-owned airports operator's CEO, Bongani Maseko.

Maseko's term of office expired at the end of 2017 but it was extended to May 18 2018.

A vocal group at Acsa calling itself the "concerned employees group" is also opposed to Maseko remaining in the job. Its opposition is based on three forensic reports in which Maseko is accused of a range of irregularities, including corruption, dereliction of duty and serious violations of the Public Finance Management Act. These findings have now been confirmed by a fourth report.

The report and recommendations against Maseko and others were adopted by Acsa's board on February 3 last year, specifically that Maseko be suspended pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing. No action has been taken by Acsa or the department, as Acsa's 74.6% shareholder.

Mfusi's employment was terminated at the end of last year in what he described as an unfair dismissal. This matter is before the Labour Court. He is also seeking an interdict against Acsa and the minister to compel it to provide reasons why Maseko has not been suspended or disciplined.