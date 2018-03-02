Will Mbenge be in Cruz control?

Diego Cruz represents another gut check in Thulani "Evolution" Mbenge's march to the top.

Mbenge will welcome the Mexican at Emperors Palace for the vacant WBC International welterweight belt tomorrow evening.

John Shipanuka from Zambia will be the referee.

Mbenge's victory for the ABU title earned him the No 31 spot in the WBC ratings because the ABU is affiliated to the WBC.

A number of African fighters, including Azumah Nelson from Ghana, first won ABU belts to eventually contest WBC titles.

The tall and rangy Mbenge is being guided via the same route. The 26-year-old boxer, who is trained by Sean Smith, has a big punch, flooring 10 of his 12 victims.

Mbenge last fought in September, when he retained the SA title on points against Mziwoxolo Ndwayana.

Cruz, 24, who has been a professional boxer since the age of 16, boasts 18 wins, five losses and two draws. He has just drawn with the vastly experienced Roberto Ortiz.