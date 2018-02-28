Boxers' safety comes first, emphasises Berman

Promoter Rodney Berman used the opportunity during yesterday's pre-fight medical for his upcoming tournament to remind all boxing stakeholders that safety must be given priority.

The triple championship, dubbed "Palace Pandemonium", will take place at Emperors Palace on Saturday evening.

"[As] much as we all love to watch boxers do what comes naturally, and that includes knockouts, which bring people to venues, we must also not lose sight of the fact that safety of fighters is paramount," said the veteran promoter, reacting to the death of Scott Westgarth last weekend.

The 31-year-old light heavyweight novice from the UK died after being hospitalised following his points win over Dec Spelman in England.

Berman spoke from the heart because two of the three bouts in his bill have the potential to produce knockouts.