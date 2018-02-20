Why FS Stars are thriving

Coach Luc Eymael's methods at Free State Stars have led midfielder Nhlanhla Vilakazi to confidently believe that his team can outrun any other side in the Premiership.

"In terms of fitness I don't think there are many teams that can beat us," Vilakazi said.

"Our training sessions are very intense, everyday. Luc pushes us to the point of submission."

Ea Lla Koto have been among the surprise performers this season after their previous struggles under Serame Letsoaka.

It has been a superb turnaround for the team that narrowly escaped relegation last season when they finished 14th.

Stars are now in fourth place.

"It's always nice to have fun when you are playing football. Last season we went through tough times but things are much better now," Vilakazi observed.

Eymael's men are also in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup where they will face Chippa United. "It will be a good game because both teams play attacking football. I don't think either side will hold back."

Stars will next take on table-topping Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versveld tomorrow (7.30pm).

Six points separate the teams, with the club from the Free State on 32 points while Sundowns lead the title race with 38 points.

The 30-year-old insists that Stars do not see themselves as title contenders.

"Everyone knows how impressive Sundowns are but we will be ready for them on the day. We are not thinking about the title chase right now, it's just about worrying about ourselves and our game."