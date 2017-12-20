Homeboys battle for vacant IBO title

The tantalising boxing match-up between Mdantsane homeboys Makazole "Professor" Tete and Lwandile "The Angel" Sityatha, which failed to materialise during the Premier Boxing League (PBL) in 2015, is back on.

This time it's for the vacant IBO bantamweight title, said Tete's manager Mlandeli Tengimfene.

Tete, the former IBO International and Intercontinental flyweight champion, is rated No50 by the IBO in the junior bantamweight division.

Sityatha, the former IBO junior bantamweight holder, is yet to get recognition from that organisation's ratings committee. Tete has already fought twice in the bantamweight class and won both fights, while Sityatha is the current WBO International bantamweight holder.

Tengimfene said: "I have already started negotiating with the IBO regarding this fight for the vacant bantamweight title.