Homeboys battle for vacant IBO title
The tantalising boxing match-up between Mdantsane homeboys Makazole "Professor" Tete and Lwandile "The Angel" Sityatha, which failed to materialise during the Premier Boxing League (PBL) in 2015, is back on.
This time it's for the vacant IBO bantamweight title, said Tete's manager Mlandeli Tengimfene.
Tete, the former IBO International and Intercontinental flyweight champion, is rated No50 by the IBO in the junior bantamweight division.
Sityatha, the former IBO junior bantamweight holder, is yet to get recognition from that organisation's ratings committee. Tete has already fought twice in the bantamweight class and won both fights, while Sityatha is the current WBO International bantamweight holder.
Tengimfene said: "I have already started negotiating with the IBO regarding this fight for the vacant bantamweight title.
"If Lwandile's management are not interested, then we will look for another opponent.
"We've already set our sights for March and Last Born Promotions will do the fight."
Tete stopped Selemani Bangaiza from Tanzania in three rounds last week. The fight was Tete's comeback fight under the management of Tengimfene, who is also in charge of Tete's younger brother, WBO bantamweight holder Zolani "Last Born" Tete.
"He [Makazole] fought very well and the best of him is yet to come," said Tengimfene.
Tete and Sityatha were supposed to have met during the doomed PBL but Sityatha pulled out of the series.
Tete went on to finish on top of their division and was supposed to have earned R200000 as per the promise by organiser Dicksy Ngqula.
Ngqula owes Tete, Toto Helebe and Mabhuti Sinyabi (top in their respective weight divisions) R200000 each, as well as R1-million to competition winner Xolisani Ndongeni.