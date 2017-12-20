These guys have blessed us with their hotness
Getting in shape (and staying fit) is damn hard work. Those abs don’t just appear there‚ you know.So‚ when we’re having a bad week or blue Monday‚ then you can trust that one look at these guys has lifted our mood.
Thank you for blessing us in 2017. May it continue in 2018.
He used to call himself a ‘sexy chubby nigga’ but since working on his transformation ahead of his #FillUpFNBStadium‚ Cassper Nyovest has not only dropped the weight‚ he’s got actual definition. We bow down!
So‚ Siv Ngesi has been blessing us with his goodness as far back as we can remember. But you can bet he works hard to maintain his physique. Siv always posts about his workouts and how good it makes him feel. We thank you.
He likes boxing‚ running and doing exercise classes to keep his body in check. Jonathan Boynton-Lee‚ our resident Top Billing hottie‚ brings the most to our timelines with his topless snaps.
He’s a ball of energy and his spirit is enough to get us in the mood to go dancing. Whether Somizi is dancing‚ running or doing weights‚ his body is the envy of many. And he flaunts it at every opportunity‚ obvs.
You can always rely on actor Zweli Dube to bring the heat. Never shy to strip off‚ Zweli has enough abs to last a lifetime. The Muvhango actor never fails to impress with his Insta snaps flaunting his goods. Take a look.