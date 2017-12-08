Tete to defend title against Narvaez

Zolani "Last Born" Tete will make the mandatory defence of his WBO bantamweight title against No 1 contender Omar "The Hurricane" Narvaez of Argentina in England on February 10, Tete's manager Mlandeli Tengimfene confirmed.

The WBO Championship had called for a purse bid which was to take place in New York today.

Narvaez, 42, had not responded to the offer from Tete's UK promoter Frank Warren after the SA boxer's successful voluntary defence against Siboniso Gonya in Northern Ireland on November 18.

"I have received an e-mail from Frank that an agreement has been reached with the camp of Narvaez. The fight will take place in England on February 10," said Tengimfene yesterday.