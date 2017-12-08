Tete to defend title against Narvaez
Zolani "Last Born" Tete will make the mandatory defence of his WBO bantamweight title against No 1 contender Omar "The Hurricane" Narvaez of Argentina in England on February 10, Tete's manager Mlandeli Tengimfene confirmed.
The WBO Championship had called for a purse bid which was to take place in New York today.
Narvaez, 42, had not responded to the offer from Tete's UK promoter Frank Warren after the SA boxer's successful voluntary defence against Siboniso Gonya in Northern Ireland on November 18.
"I have received an e-mail from Frank that an agreement has been reached with the camp of Narvaez. The fight will take place in England on February 10," said Tengimfene yesterday.
"This means we will have a black Christmas as we will go hard in the gym throughout the festive season because the 10th of February is around the corner."
Tete, who knocked Gonya out in a world record 11 seconds, said: "My promoter Frank Warren will do everything else, for me really is to get inside the ring, defend my title and earn a good purse."
The 29-year-old left-hander from Mdantsane has 21 knockouts in 26 wins against three losses, while Narvaez, who is also a left-hander, has 25 knockouts in 27 wins against two losses and two draws.
