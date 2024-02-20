×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Two friends build Eiffel Tower from recycled wood ahead of Olympics

By Stephane Mahe - 20 February 2024 - 18:23
French carpenter Frederic Malmezac and Sylvain Bouchard, a sports enthusiast with disability, work on a 16-meter replica of the Eiffel Tower built from recycled wood which they hope to display along the path of the Olympic torch relay and on Olympic sites for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in La Chevroliere, near Nantes, France, February 19, 2024.
French carpenter Frederic Malmezac and Sylvain Bouchard, a sports enthusiast with disability, work on a 16-meter replica of the Eiffel Tower built from recycled wood which they hope to display along the path of the Olympic torch relay and on Olympic sites for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in La Chevroliere, near Nantes, France, February 19, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Two friends in western France have built a 16-metre (52ft) high replica of the Eiffel Tower from recycled wood, which they hope to display along the path of the Summer 2024 Olympic torch relay and on Olympic sites.

Frederic Malmezac, a 38-year-old carpenter, paired up with 46-year-old Sylvain Bouchard to build the model, using wood that would otherwise have been thrown away.

“The project was to build a wooden Eiffel Tower replica using as much recycled material as possible ... to show that with material due to be thrown away, we can build great things,” Malmezac said.

The pair used about 825 pieces of wood, Malmezac said, starting their project in September 2023. They are hoping to soon get authorisation to display their mini-Eiffel Tower near Olympic sites.

Reuters

A man stands in front of a 16-meter replica of the Eiffel Tower from recycled wood built by French carpenter Frederic Malmezac and Sylvain Bouchard, a sports enthusiast with disability, which they hope to display along the path of the Olympic torch relay and in Olympic sites for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in La Chevroliere, near Nantes, France, February 19, 2024.
A man stands in front of a 16-meter replica of the Eiffel Tower from recycled wood built by French carpenter Frederic Malmezac and Sylvain Bouchard, a sports enthusiast with disability, which they hope to display along the path of the Olympic torch relay and in Olympic sites for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in La Chevroliere, near Nantes, France, February 19, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
View of a 16-meter replica of the Eiffel Tower from recycled wood built by French carpenter Frederic Malmezac and Sylvain Bouchard, a sports enthusiast with disability.
View of a 16-meter replica of the Eiffel Tower from recycled wood built by French carpenter Frederic Malmezac and Sylvain Bouchard, a sports enthusiast with disability.
Image: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French carpenter Frederic Malmezac works on a 16-meter replica of the Eiffel Tower built from recycled wood.
French carpenter Frederic Malmezac works on a 16-meter replica of the Eiffel Tower built from recycled wood.
Image: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A drone view shows a 16-meter replica of the Eiffel Tower from recycled wood.
A drone view shows a 16-meter replica of the Eiffel Tower from recycled wood.
Image: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Sylvain Bouchard, a sports enthusiast with disability, work on a 16-meter replica of the Eiffel Tower.
Sylvain Bouchard, a sports enthusiast with disability, work on a 16-meter replica of the Eiffel Tower.
Image: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A drone view shows a 16-meter replica of the Eiffel Tower from recycled wood built by French carpenter Frederic Malmezac and Sylvain Bouchard.
A drone view shows a 16-meter replica of the Eiffel Tower from recycled wood built by French carpenter Frederic Malmezac and Sylvain Bouchard.
Image: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Frederic Malmezac and Sylvain Bouchard hope to display the replica along the path of the Olympic torch relay and on Olympic sites for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Frederic Malmezac and Sylvain Bouchard hope to display the replica along the path of the Olympic torch relay and on Olympic sites for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Image: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism