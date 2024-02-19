After winning the BestMed half-marathon at the University of Pretoria on Saturday, Zimbabwean runner Rutendo Nyahora is content with the progress she is making as she plans to run a marathon in April to qualify for the Paris Olympics later this year.
Nyahora crossed the finish line on Saturday in a time of 1:23:22 seconds, and she must run 2:26:50 in April in one of the marathons she will be taking part in Europe to qualify for the Olympics.
Her first appearance in the Olympics was in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) in 2016 and she has now set her sights on qualifying for this year's marathon.
“I'm running a marathon in April to qualify for the Olympics. I want to see if I can qualify for the Olympics,” Nyahora told the media after the race.
“My training has been going very well and I'm so happy with the way my body is responding. The way we are planning our things with the coach [is on track] ... the plan was to run 3.50 and 4 minutes a kilometre.
“This coming weekend, I will be doing the Phobians Marathon on Sunday in Pretoria as part of my long run as well.”
Nyahora said she was pleased with her performance in the hot conditions on Saturday, but that the second part of the marathon was tough. “I did enjoy the race. The first 10km was runnable, but the last 11km was very tough,” she said.
“But I did enjoy it as part of training. I also need strength. So this race was okay, it was well- organised. The course was okay and the marshals did their job.
“There was no competition on my side even though we got lost along the way – about 400m. There was no marshal from 14km and there was a left-turn. So, we didn't know where to turn and we ended up taking a left-turn instead of going straight.”
In the men's race, Philani Buthelezi of Faranani AC won in a time of 1:09:29 seconds.
Nyahora now targets Olympics glory
Zimbabwe runner pleased with win at half-marathon
Image: Facebook
After winning the BestMed half-marathon at the University of Pretoria on Saturday, Zimbabwean runner Rutendo Nyahora is content with the progress she is making as she plans to run a marathon in April to qualify for the Paris Olympics later this year.
Nyahora crossed the finish line on Saturday in a time of 1:23:22 seconds, and she must run 2:26:50 in April in one of the marathons she will be taking part in Europe to qualify for the Olympics.
Her first appearance in the Olympics was in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) in 2016 and she has now set her sights on qualifying for this year's marathon.
“I'm running a marathon in April to qualify for the Olympics. I want to see if I can qualify for the Olympics,” Nyahora told the media after the race.
“My training has been going very well and I'm so happy with the way my body is responding. The way we are planning our things with the coach [is on track] ... the plan was to run 3.50 and 4 minutes a kilometre.
“This coming weekend, I will be doing the Phobians Marathon on Sunday in Pretoria as part of my long run as well.”
Nyahora said she was pleased with her performance in the hot conditions on Saturday, but that the second part of the marathon was tough. “I did enjoy the race. The first 10km was runnable, but the last 11km was very tough,” she said.
“But I did enjoy it as part of training. I also need strength. So this race was okay, it was well- organised. The course was okay and the marshals did their job.
“There was no competition on my side even though we got lost along the way – about 400m. There was no marshal from 14km and there was a left-turn. So, we didn't know where to turn and we ended up taking a left-turn instead of going straight.”
In the men's race, Philani Buthelezi of Faranani AC won in a time of 1:09:29 seconds.
World record holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in road accident
Mokoka counts on new sponsor to fuel Olympics
SA duo’s triumph reclaims challenging 42km Soweto marathon
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos