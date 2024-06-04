Malesela shocked at Baroka placing him on special leave

Coach Dan Malesela admits to being shocked by Baroka’s decision to place him on special leave just a day after losing their first match in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotional playoffs.
Malesela guided Baroka to third place finish in the Motsepe Foundation Championship and qualified for the playoffs. But after losing the first match to the University of Pretoria at Tuks Stadium on Sunday, the club decided to suspend him despite having three more games left to play in the mini-league.
“I don’t know they are in the best position to say what is wrong and what’s not because it is not my initiative, so I would not be able to speak on their behalf,” Malesela explained to Sowetan on Tuesday.
“I don’t want to comment because it’s just boring me.”
Asked if he is more disappointed as all is not lost in the playoffs with three matches left and nine points to play for, Malesela said he is happy to have brought the club to where they are currently.
“That would not happen now, I’m not with the club. It’s a difficult situation. I understand where you are coming from, but I really don’t have anything to say. I just leave things as they are,” he said.
“I’m just happy that I brought the club to where it is and obviously, I wanted to finish [the playoffs], but it’s not going to be. I’m fine.”
It is not clear what led to the suspension of the 58-yearold and added that they didn’t inform him whether he would return to the club or not and that he will have to be careful of who he selects in the future.
“They didn’t say when the suspension is up until when. It is just a wake-up call for me to say I must be very careful with who I select as people who want my services.
“I must not just run because of the sake of the sake. It is just some of those crazy moments of football.”
Baroka chairman Khurishi Mphahlele could not be reached for comment and failed to respond to our text messages.
Meanwhile, Morgan Mammila has been linked with a move to the club to replace Dan Malesela. Mammila recently parted ways with Chippa United and it is believed he will return to the club for the remainder of the playoffs.
Baroka will host Richards Bay in their second playoff match at the Global Village on Saturday. AmaTuks will look for a second successive win when they travel to King Zwelithini Stadium to face Bay on Wednesday at 3pm.
