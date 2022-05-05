Mokoka, Gelant confirm entries for Cape 10km race

Multiple SA record holders and Olympians, Stephen Mokoka and Elroy Gelant have joined the impressive list of local and international athletes that will be looking to make their mark at the seventh annual Absa Run Your City Cape Town 10K on May 15.

Mokoka owns the SA 10km and half marathon records of 27:38 (Manchester, England, 2015) and 59:36 (Gdynia, Poland, 2020), while Gelant holds the SA 5000m record of 13:04.88 (Hengelo, 2016).

Mokoka is deep in marathon preparation for the world championships in Oregon in the US in July and will use the event as a tester to see where he is in his preparations.

“I love competing in the Absa RYC Series. We always have good international competition to keep us sharp and the series has always looked after us South African athletes. Not having to travel internationally to race against the best in the world has helped us a lot and you know that if you line up for any of the Absa RYC races, you need to be in shape if you want to perform,” said Mokoka. “I am looking forward to running in Cape Town on 15 May. It will be the fifth time I run in the race. While I am preparing for the World Marathon Championships, it will be good to show the youngsters I am still around and that it won’t be easy for them.”

Gelant was the only South African to finish the marathon at the 2021 Olympic Games. Since then he has raced sparingly and has decided to focus a bit more on the shorter distances this year. “I won’t be running a marathon this year,” said Gelant. “My focus is more on the shorter races.”