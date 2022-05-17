×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Nadal ready for Roland Garros despite injury issues

By Reuters - 17 May 2022 - 11:56
Rafael Nadal leaves court after losing his third round match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov.
Rafael Nadal leaves court after losing his third round match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov.
Image: Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

Rafael Nadal has moved to ease concerns about his injury problems ahead of the French Open, posting a picture of himself training in full flow at his academy in Mallorca with the caption: “See you on Wednesday, Paris.”

The 13-time Roland Garros champion had said last week that daily training was a challenge and he would take a doctor with him to Paris after a chronic foot injury flared up during his defeat by Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open.

Nadal, 35, who only recently returned from a stress fracture in the ribs, struggled towards the end of his match against the Canadian as he went down 1-6 7-5 6-2 in the last-16.

But the world number five looks poised to launch another bid for a Grand Slam title at his favourite hunting ground, having won his 21st major at the Australian Open earlier this year.

That victory followed a difficult 2021 during which he missed Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympics and the U.S. Open.

Nadal will be attempting to reclaim the title in Paris after he suffered a semifinal defeat last year against Novak Djokovic, only his third career loss at Roland Garros.

Retiring Kevin Anderson says motivation and drive were no longer 100%

Former world number five and two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson entertained the thought of giving another major a shot before his shock ...
Sport
1 week ago

Osaka falls short in Miami but finds comfort in loss

Naomi Osaka was certainly disappointed on Saturday after falling in straight sets to Iga Swiatek in the Miami Open final, but the four-time Grand ...
Sport
1 month ago

Tennis players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers - Nadal

Rafael Nadal said he felt sorry for Naomi Osaka after she was rattled by a heckler during her second-round loss on Saturday at Indian Wells, but ...
Sport
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer