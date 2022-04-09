Tiger Woods 'proud' of himself after battling to equal 19th at Masters

Tiger Woods fought back from a poor start in the second round at the Masters on Friday, earning a mini victory of sorts by making the halfway cut at his first tournament since a career-threatening car crash.

Though a distant nine strokes behind leader Scottie Scheffler, Woods goes into the weekend equal 19th at one-over-par 145 at Augusta National.

It would not be a bad spot for any 46-year-old, much less someone whose career seemed in jeopardy when he was badly injured in single-car rollover last February.

“I'm proud of the fact that my whole (support) team got me into this position,” he said.

“We worked hard to get me here to where I had an opportunity.”

It seems extremely unlikely that he will earn a sixth Green Jacket on Sunday — he was placed no worse than sixth after 36 holes in each of his previous wins — but he was hardly ready to throw in the towel.