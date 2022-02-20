Tiger Woods mum on return date, will attend Masters champions dinner

Tiger Woods offered no clues as to when he will return to the PGA Tour but did say he will be at the Masters in April to attend the traditional champions dinner ahead of the year's first major.

Woods, speaking on television during the CBS broadcast of the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California, where he is the tournament host, promised a return to competition even if he doesn't know when.

"You'll see me on the PGA Tour; I just don't know when," Woods told Jim Nantz when asked if it was fair to say he would play on the Tour in 2022.

"Trust me, I'd love to tell you that I will be playing next week, but I don't know when."

Woods was a nonplaying host at the Genesis Invitational last year where, two days after the final round, the vehicle he was driving veered across the opposite lanes, collided with a road sign and rolled several times before coming to rest.

The accident resulted in a three-week hospital stay for Woods, when he faced the possibility of having his right leg amputated, followed by three months where he was confined to a hospital-type bed at his home in South Florida.

While Woods said earlier this week that he has a long way to go in his rehabilitation and that he was not recovering as quickly as he would like, he refused to fully shut the door when Nantz asked if there was any shot he'd play in the April 7 to 10 Masters.