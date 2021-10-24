Thrilled Matsuyama claims Zozo Championship with back nine charge

A blistering back nine saw Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama hold off a determined challenge from Cameron Tringale to win the Zozo Championship by five shots in front of his adoring Japanese supporters on Sunday.

With the gallery restricted to 5,000 fans, Matsuyama's final round 65 earned him the title at the Narashino Country Club in Chiba as Tringale's challenge faltered over the final two holes.

The 29-year-old was forced to show his class over the back nine to see off the world number 69 and end the tournament 15-under-par, hitting a spectacular eagle on the 18th to seal the win in style.

"It's just so great to be able to play in front of so many fans here in Japan and to be able to play well," said Matsuyama.

"I'm thrilled."

Holding a one-shot lead over Tringale going into the final round, the Japanese golfer extended his lead by a stroke at the sixth when he rolled in a 40-foot putt to claim an eagle to the American's birdie.

But the pair ended the front nine level after Matsuyama's three-putt at the eighth saw his lead reduced and a birdie for Tringale at the next hole left the duo tied on 11-under.

A further birdie at the 10th put Tringale in front for the first time in the round, prompting a tournament-winning response from the home golfer.