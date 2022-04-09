Tatjana Schoenmaker downed by Lara van Niekerk in the 100m breaststroke

Lara van Niekerk downed Olympic star Tatjana Schoenmaker in the 100m breaststroke at the national championships in Gqeberha on Saturday night.

The matric pupil came into the race with the advantage of speed, holding the 50m title, but Schoenmaker was supposed to hold all the other aces — she was the Olympic 200m champion, 100m silver medallist and the Olympic record-holder in this event.

But the 18-year-old attacked at the start and led throughout to touch in 1 min 05.67 sec, with Schoenmaker finishing in 1:06.06.

Chad le Clos got the better of Matthew Sates in the 100m butterfly, winning a tight battle as he touched first in 51.88, a world championship qualifying time.

Michael Houlie won the men’s 50m breaststroke in 27.22, which is also inside the required time for the world championship.

Aimee Canny won the women’s 100m freestyle, Rebecca Meder the women’s 200m individual medley and Hannah Pearse the women’s 200m backstroke.

