Black Coffee announces upcoming 'Africa Is Not A Jungle' tour dates

Dezemba may be on the horizon but DJ Black Coffee is not about to rest.

The popular DJ has just closed a summer residence in Ibiza, Spain, and has already revealed his next big project: a tour of Africa.

The star announced this week that he will be returning to SA from his international summer tour and residency at Hï Ibiza.

His return will kick off a new project called Africa Is Not A Jungle, a platform dedicated to showcasing talented African DJs and producers through curated shows.