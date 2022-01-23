Nick Kyrgios circus rolls on in Australian Open doubles

The "Special K's" circus rolled on in the Australian Open doubles on Sunday, and according to ring-leader Nick Kyrgios and fellow showman Thanasi Kokkinakis, tennis should take note.

The Australians filled a Melbourne Park stadium court with 5,000 fans for their second-round clash as higher-profile singles matches unfolded all around them.

The fans' chanting of "Siu", which had irritated Daniil Medvedev and Andy Murray earlier in the tournament, rang from the terraces throughout their 6-4 4-6 6-4 win over Ariel Behar and Gonzalo Escobar.

With the crowd firmly behind the home duo, however, it was rendered backing music amid roars of approval.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, nicknamed the "Special Ks" as juniors, upset the top doubles pair on Friday, and later said a member of their opponents' entourage threatened them in the players' gym at Melbourne Park.

Asked if they felt they had added a new dimension to doubles, Kyrgios responded initially with a hint of sarcasm.