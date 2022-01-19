Next generation star Carlos Alcaraz sets up Berrettini blockbuster

Rafa Nadal's bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title may be hogging the Australian Open spotlight but another Spaniard is quietly plotting his own assault on the title at the tender age of 18.

Next Gen ATP Finals champion Carlos Alcaraz moved into the third round on Wednesday with a 6-2 6-1 7-5 demolition of seasoned Serb Dusan Lajovic at the 1573 Arena, setting up a mouthwatering clash with seventh seed Matteo Berrettini.

In a sport dominated in recent years by thirty-somethings like Nadal and Novak Djokovic, Alcaraz is planting the Gen Z flag and having older, would-be Grand Slam contenders looking nervously over their shoulders.

A 141st-ranked qualifier at last year's Australian Open, Alcaraz has come a long way in a hurry, his 2021 season laden with impressive milestones.