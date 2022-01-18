Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez dumped out by Australian Maddie Inglis

There will be no Australian Open fairytale for Leylah Fernandez this year after a bad day at the office saw the Canadian teenager bundled out in the first round by Maddie Inglis on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old's run to the US Open final against Emma Raducanu was one of the stories of last year but Melbourne Park is not a happy hunting ground for her.

The 6-4 6-2 loss to the Australian wildcard marked the third straight year Fernandez had fallen at the first hurdle at the year's opening Grand Slam.

"Too many mistakes," said Fernandez.