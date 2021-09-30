Five things you need to know about the new Huawei Watch 3

After four years of evolution, Huawei has unveiled the new flagship Huawei Watch 3 series in 2021 – and it’s the most potent Huawei smartwatch to date. It comes equipped with intelligent features to deliver superb performance in every aspect, ranging from daily usage and interactions to all-scenario experiences.

The Huawei Watch 3 series comes with a 3D rotating crown with tactile feedback for the first time, offering high-precision finger movement recognition for the users. The rotating crown lets users zoom in or out of images and slide across the menu options accurately, efficiently, and conveniently. Its precise feedback, in the form of instant vibrations, also creates an enhanced experience for users’ fingertips.

Thanks to powerful hardware and software support the all-new informative, gaming, and personalised animated watch faces offer a unique look.

EASY CONTROL

The Huawei Watch 3 Series runs in precisely the same way as a smartphone for easy control – swipe left to view the most recently used apps to check your heart rate, stress, or SpO2, and swipe down to access the control panel.

STANDALONE COMMUNICATION

Huawei Watch 3 supports a standalone communication system. You can stay connected even when you are out for outdoor activities or when you find it inconvenient to carry your phone. By simply activating the eSIM service on your smartphone, you can have the same phone number on the Huawei Watch 3, enjoying the same data and voice tariff plans as on their smartphones.

MEETIME CALL

If you happen to be at home and there’s a smart screen, you can transfer the MeeTime call to the smart screen through the smartwatch, making the call experience more convenient. After eSIM is activated, users can make and receive MeeTime audio calls without their smartphone.

FIVE-DAY-LONG BATTERY LIFE

The smartwatch boasts a five-day-long battery life in smart mode, and 21 days in ultra-long battery life mode.

It also supports automatic continuous SpO2 monitoring. In extreme conditions, the watch helps users to better determine their current physical condition and tells them whether they need to have some rest to avoid physical injuries.