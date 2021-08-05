SA's 4x100m World Relay champions crash out of Tokyo Games

SA’s highly fancied 4x100m relay team crashed out of the heats at the Tokyo Games on Thursday morning, failing at the first handover.

Clarence Munyai and Shaun Maswanganyi looked more like the comic relief of an event where SA were expected to compete for a medal after going into the showpiece as the World Relay champions.

In a bizarre mix-up Munyai, starting the relay, failed to find Maswanganyi and nearly ran into him, looking at one point as if he was trying to hitch a piggy back ride.

All their rival runners shifted to the inside of their lanes, to facilitate the hand-over from right hand to left hand, except for Munyai who kept to the outside of the lane.

Munyai was part of the team that won gold at World Relays in Poland in early May, though he ran the third leg then.