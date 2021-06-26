All roads lead to Wimbledon for Roger Federer

For Roger Federer, Wimbledon 2021 will not only be the last Grand Slam he contests before celebrating the “big four-oh” but also a chance to put behind him the memory of his 2019 heartbreak at the grass court major.

The Swiss has held aloft the gilded Challenge Cup a record eight times. But equally memorably, he lost a chance to win a ninth title in 2019 when he astonishingly failed to convert two championship points against Novak Djokovic.

That near-miss prevented him from winning a record-extending 21st Grand Slam title, and since then a combination of injuries and the Covid-19 pandemic have conspired to curtail his on-court action.

When Wimbledon’s favourite son walks out on the manicured lawns next week, he will be hoping his surgically repaired knees can deal with the rigours of winning seven best-of-five-set matches.

Exactly how Federer, who turns 40 in August, will be able to cope with such demands on his body is something that even he does not know because since that fifth-set tiebreak loss to Djokovic in July 2019, he has played only 34 matches, including just eight since February 2020.

Before injuries started disrupting his career from 2016, Federer regularly contested more than 70 matches a year.

“It’s a huge challenge for me. Everybody who has multiple surgeries or a tough surgery knows what I’m talking about,” said Federer, who had left knee surgery in 2016 on a torn meniscus before going under the knife twice in 2020 on his right knee.

“Things don’t come easy. You second-guess yourself ... and that’s sometimes the biggest worry: the worry of pain or the worry of how you’re going to feel the next day or when you wake up.

“All this stuff, it takes a little bit of a toll on you sometimes.”