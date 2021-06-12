I'll remember this forever, says Djokovic after toppling Nadal in Paris

World number one Novak Djokovic said his win over Rafa Nadal in Friday's epic French Open semi-final was one of the top three matches he had played and he would remember it forever.

The 34-year-old Serb lost the opening five games but hit back in magnificent fashion to win 3-6 6-3 7-6(4) 6-2 in front of a raucous Court Philippe Chatrier crowd.

He will now face Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final, where he will seek a second French Open title and a 19th Grand Slam title in total -- to move one behind the men's record haul held by Nadal and Roger Federer.

"Definitely the best match that I was part of at Roland Garros, and top three matches that I ever played in my entire career," Djokovic told reporters after inflicting only a third ever French Open defeat on 13-time champion Nadal.

"Considering the quality of tennis, playing my biggest rival on the court where he has had so much success and has been the dominant force in the last 15-plus years, and the atmosphere which was completely electric.

"One of these nights and matches you will remember forever."

The omens did not look good for Djokovic when he went 5-0 down in the first set despite playing well. It had horrible similarities to last year's final which he lost to the Spaniard 6-0 6-2 7-5, only this time he wrenched back control.

"The beginning of the match was kind of resembling last year's final," Djokovic, who enjoyed loud support throughout the four-hour contest, said.

"I was not too nervous though even if I was 0-5 down because the feeling was different from last year's final, because I was just hitting the ball better and feeling better overall.

"I just kind of found my rhythm, found my groove. There was no looking back. Even though I lost the first set, I found my game. Things started to work out really nicely."