Paralympian Fachie says athletes face moral dilemma over COVID-19 vaccine

British Paralympian Neil Fachie believes athletes face a moral dilemma over being vaccinated for COVID-19 ahead of high-risk individuals but said he would take the shot if it was offered before this year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Senior Olympics official Dick Pound said last week that athletes should be given priority access to the vaccine so the Tokyo Games can go ahead as scheduled from July 23.

More than 15,000 athletes from almost every country are expected to travel to Tokyo for the Olympics and the subsequent Paralympics.

"When that news broke, I was speaking to some of my teammates about it and the moral dilemma," Fachie, who won a track cycling gold medal in the 2012 Paralympic Games in London, was quoted as saying by the BBC.