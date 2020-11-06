Entrepreneur evolves with the digital era

The owner of East London-based EC Internet, Luvo Grey (27), says he uses data analysing software such as Tableau to better understand the needs of his clients.

Grey says: “The information we collect and read helps us to understand the connectivity needs of our customers. As a business that provides connectivity services like fibre and Wi-Fi hotspots, we need to know what packages are best for the communities we serve.

“It is pointless to sell uncapped Wi-Fi at a huge cost when the user will use it for basic social networking sites. We need to provide that client with a cheaper alternative for their needs.”

Started in 2018, EC Internet provides physical telecommunications infrastructure such as fibre and satellites that transmit radio waves.

In September 2019, the company was given an Independent Communications Authority of South Africa licence to provide internet access for businesses, households and public institutions.

“We cater for all members of the community. We are working on a move that will provide Wi-Fi hotspots to streets in townships. This can be done as we have already created this working with the East London Industrial Development Zone (ELIDZ). We created a hotspot for one of the townships neighbouring the ELIDZ.”

Having learnt how to code from a one-year data science course conducted by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies and the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority, Grey says that he is now able to build software that will help improve his business’ product offering.

Minister of Communication and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams spoke at the data science course graduation ceremony in September, saying that data science is the career of the future.

“Data scientists are one of the most demanded professionals in this digital era. This is due to the vast applicability of data science skills. Data science is being applied in fields such as medicine, finance, logistics, aviation, automobile, manufacturing and many other industries,” she says.

If you are interested in the data science programme visit the MICSETA website on www.mict.org.za or call 011 207 2600.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.